Internes Chaos? Wieso das Studio Display plötzlich keine Updates mehr laden konnte

Apple stopped signing iOS 15.4 on 4/7

On 4/8, users started reporting that they couldn’t update the Studio Display to iOS 15.4 Firmware.

As of one hour ago, iOS 15.4 Firmware for the Studio Display (Appledisplay2,1) is being signed again

The firmware update installing now! 👍