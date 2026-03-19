iOS 26.4: Apple sagt uns, was neu ist

Gestern hat Apple den Release Candidate von iOS 26.4 und Co veröffentlicht. Das bedeutet, dass wir nur wenige Tage von einer finalen Veröffentlichung für alle Nutzer entfernt sind. In den Update-Notizen listet Apple alle Neuerungen des vierten Punktupdates.

Normalerweise ist der RC eines Softwareupdates baugleich mit der finalen Version, es sei denn, es schleichen sich unerwartete Fehler ein. Vor dem Hintergrund, dass die neuen AirPods Max 2 kommende Woche vorbestellt werden können, gilt ein Start der Software in den nächsten ein bis zwei Wochen als sicher. Die neuen AirPods setzen iOS 26.4 und Co voraus.

Apples Update-Notizen enttäuschen

Die finale Beta-Version zeigt uns, was in iOS 26.4 neu sein wird. Nicht selten nutzt Apple das vierte Punktupdate für eine Art Frühjahres-Launch neuer Funktionen. Von einer smarteren Siri und neuen Apple Intelligence-Funktionen fehlt jedoch jede Spur.

Apple Music

– Playlist Playground (beta) generates a playlist from your description, complete with a title, description, and tracklist

– Concerts helps you discover nearby shows from artists in your library and recommends new artists based on what you listen to

– Offline Music Recognition in Control Center identifies songs without an internet connection and delivers results automatically when you’re back online

– Ambient Music widget for Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing brings curated playlists to the Home Screen

– Full screen backgrounds give album and playlist pages a more immersive look

Accessibility

– Reduce bright effects setting minimizes bright flashes when tapping on elements like buttons

– Subtitle and caption settings are available from the captions icon while viewing media, making them easier to find, customize, and preview

– Reduce Motion setting more reliably reduces the animations of Liquid Glass for users sensitive to on screen motion

This update also includes the following enhancements:

– 8 new emoji including an orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face are available in the emoji keyboard

– Freeform gains advanced image creation and editing tools, and a premium content library, joining Apple Creator Studio

– Mark reminders as urgent from the Quick Toolbar or by touching and holding, and filter for urgent reminders in your Smart Lists

– Purchase Sharing lets adult members in Family Sharing groups use their own payment method when making purchases, without relying on the family organizer

– Improved keyboard accuracy when typing quickly

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100

Some features may not be available in all regions or on all iPhone models. To learn more, please visit: https://www.apple.com/ios/feature-availability/.

Software updates, like this one, add new features and improvements that may affect performance and/or battery life. To learn more, please visit:

https://support.apple.com/125039

Erwähnenswert ist, dass die einzige Neuerung mit KI-Funktion dieser Liste, Playlist Playground, vorerst nur in den USA und auf Englisch verfügbar sein wird. Nach dem Siri-Gemini-Deal zwischen Google und Apple sind Beobachter von ersten Ergebnissen mit iOS 26.4 ausgegangen. Nun gilt ein Start mit iOS 26.5, eher aber mit iOS 27 als wahrscheinlich.