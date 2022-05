Noch einmal M1X: Kleinere MacBook-Chips verschieben sich wohl

(1/4)

According to TSMC’s public announcements & the roadmap (source: https://t.co/EgzC8D1Wys):

1. Significantly better N3 & N4P won’t start mass production until 2023.

2. N5P & N4 are the latest technologies Apple can use for 2H22 products.

3. N4 has no advantages vs. N5P. https://t.co/k3OCX5EqjJ pic.twitter.com/kmzQEyxRkN