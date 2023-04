15 Namen für macOS 14? Welcher gefällt euch am besten?

there are 15 names of places in California Apple trademarked but never used, to date every name they have used was one of those trademarks

UNUSED:

Diablo

Condor

Tiburon

Farallon

Miramar

Rincon

Pacific

Redwood

Shasta

Grizzly

Skyline

Redtail

Sonoma

Sequoia

Mammoth

USED:

Ventura…